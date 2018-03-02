Tory Lanez Returns With Sophomore LP ‘Memories Don’t Die’

Rapper Tory Lanez released his sophomore LP Memories Don’t Die today (March.2).

Tory’s second major effort is led by singles “B.I.D.,” “Shooters,” “Skrt Skrt” and the Future-assisted track, “Real Thing.” The 18-song album features the likes of Future, Fabolous, 50 Cent, Paloma Ford, Wiz Khalifa, and others. The album’s sound is spearheaded by producers AraabMuzik, OG Parker, Nav, C-Sick, Play Picasso and Dr. Zeuz, among others.

The Canada rapper recently went on Sway in the Morning, where he blazed a nine minute freestyle. Before going in, the veteran hip-hop journalist gave Tory a fitting introduction.

“Tory Lanez, true MC. I want all y’all to get him on y’all platforms so he could spit this fire he’s been spitting for us for years. I’m glad they all catching on now, that’s why we had him up here, it’s important to the game,” announced Sway. And the “Shooters” rapper didn’t disappoint as he ripped instrumentals to pieces.

Lanez’s Memories Don’t Die is the first studio album from the Canadian rapper since his 2016 effort I Told You that featured the club-smash “Luv.”

In 2017, the MC also dropped his Chinxtape project.

Stream Memories Don’t Die below.