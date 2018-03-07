The tenacity of Trae Tha Truth is a storied tale that combines the streets and philanthropy. As a result, Trae has become one of the more loved figures in his hometown of Houston. This is a status that inspired him to release his new single “What About Us?” — from his aptly named upcoming album, Hometown Hero.

For the past six months, Trae has worked diligently to restore Houston back to its glory in wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The track, “What About Us?,” uses lyrics in addition to samples of news stories to document his efforts. Yet contrary to other celebrities who often use charity as promotion, the song is used as a reminder that Houston and other Texas cities still have a long way to go to fully recover.

By adopting the name King Trae, the mogul protects his uplifting power and also fights tirelessly to provide for his people. His genuine spirit is contagious to other rappers and is reflected by the features on Hometown Hero. On the project, due Mar. 16, King Trae has included everyone from bubbling West Coast underground sensation, Mozzy, to another sovereign himself, T.I.

Listen to King Trae (Trae Tha Truth)’s new track, “What About Us?”