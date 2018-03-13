A new video recently surfaced on the Internet on Mar. 13, showing an altercation between Tory Lanez and Travis Scott. The conversation reportedly got so heated, the two nearly resorted to physical blows.

In the video, viewers can catch a glimpse of Lanez and Scott standing head-to-head in what seems to be a tour bus or trailer. “I said what I said. If you felt a way, then we going to handle it, Lanez says to Scott. “Every single person can get out of here, and we can shoot the fade.” The video cuts off before fans can see whether things got physical.

While there is no timestamp on the video, it is believed that it was shot backstage of the inaugural Mala Luna festival in San Antonio, Texas back in 2016. And the beef was possibly in reference to a tweet Lanez wrote, calling out critics who said that he sounds like the “Goosebumps” artist. “I can’t sound like somebody I wrote for,” he said in the now-deleted tweet.

Lanez previously hinted at his past feud with Scott on his newest single “Hate to Say” from his sophomore album, Memories Don’t Die. “Me and Travis Scott almost fought at the Mala Luna/We both agreed shortly after that it was music,” he spits on the track. he also

In a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, Lanez elaborated on his temporary feud with the Houston native. “I had said some shit about things I had previously written, and there was this song that Travis Scott had did that I had wrote the hook for […] he didn’t even know it was me at the time. I was telling y’all that I had wrote the record or whatever, and [the media] had put it out and spun it,” Lanez explained. “Whoever it was, was just like, ‘Tory Lanez says he ghostwrites for Travis Scott, da da da da da. And boom, we get into this whole thing.”

He continued: “It comes to a point where I get off stage, and I’m in a room…and Travis busts in the room like ‘yo come talk to me blood, come talk to me outside.’ I was going to talk to him, but I felt he was being too disrespectful. I didn’t go talk to him outside.”

Lanez confirmed that the two have since quashed the drama and gotten back to making music. Watch the resurfaced video above.