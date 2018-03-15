Multitalented entertainer Trevor Jackson is back with the latest track from his upcoming musical project, Rough Drafts Pt. 1. Titled “Apocalypse,” the Grown-ish star’s second single from the effort brings Caribbean-tinged vibes to a song about ride-or-die style love with that special someone.

“The track is about that feeling of being confused about yourself or parts of your relationship,” says Jackson. “However, the one thing you do know for sure is that you need that person. Even if it was the end of the world you’d want them next to you.”

“If we were on Mars/ and there were no more stars/ only flying cars/ girl I never would leave you,” he croons as the beat begins to pick up. Jackson wrote the track, which was given its flair thanks to production by SK.

As for upcoming news regarding the 21-year-old’s entertainment endeavors, Jackson is accompanying Roc Nation signee Justine Skye on her ULTRAVIOLET tour, which kicks off next week (Mar. 21) in Washington D.C. Additionally, Jackson’s hit Freeform show Grown-ish was recently renewed for a second season, and he is starring in Director X’s Superfly remake, which has been filming in Atlanta.

Listen to “Apocalypse” below.