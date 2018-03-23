Musician and actor Trevor Jackson released his anticipated new project, Rough Drafts, Pt. 1. The multi-hyphenate, who will be touring with Roc Nation artist Justine Skye in the coming weeks, dropped the album on Friday (Mar. 23).

The project was pre-released by the single “Apocalypse,” and fans should enjoy the 15-track body of work, which was self-penned by the Grown-ish star, and features his guitar-playing prowess.

Additionally, Lecrae and Iyn Jay accompany the singer on the album; Lecrae can be heard on the uptempo “All I Am,” while Iyn Jay is featured on the voicemail “27:17″ and the trap-laden album closer, “Anakin.”

“It’s things I’ve been through, what we all have been through,” he wrote. “About love, pain and everything in between.”

What’s up next for the young talent? He’s starring in Director X’s Superfly remake, which will be released on Jun. 15.

You can stream Jackson’s latest effort below.