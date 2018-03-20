Trey Songz reportedly turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department to face charges of felony domestic violence.

Back in February, the “Animal” musician was accused of hitting a young woman in the face at an NBA All-Star Weekend party, claiming that he was reportedly “upset” that she was speaking to another man. According to reports, Songz was accompanied by his lawyer Shawn Holley, and turned himself in at 6 a.m. on Monday (Mar. 19). He was released around 8 a.m., after posting a $50,000 bond.

Songz broke his silence on Twitter to state that he has been falsely accused of wrongdoing by the young woman, Andrea Buera.

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me,” he tweeted on Monday (Mar. 19). “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain…I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support.”

Burea held a press conference last week with her attorney Lisa Bloom by her side. She included photos of her her bruised face and body, which she claims stemmed from the attack from Songz.

“I was attending an after-party when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me and ultimately he knocked me to the ground,” she told reporters. “While I was on the ground, he continued punching me. And he did not stop until his security guard pulled him off of me.” She also obtained a restraining order against Songz.

In 2017, Trigga Trey was accused of attacking an unidentified woman outside of a Philly strip club. The woman is allegedly seeking $50,000 from both Songz and the club, who she alleges knew about his violent history.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018