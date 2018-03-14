A Tribe Called Quest Teases Final Music Video “The Space Program”

A Tribe Called Quest signed off after they released their last album We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service and said goodbye to fans at last year’s Bestival Festival, but now the iconic rap collective is offering full closure with their final music video.

The group’s last studio album soared to the top of the Billboard 200 chart when it debuted back in 2016 yet was still snubbed by the Recording Academy. Regardless of the disrespect, Tribe keeps it moving by teasing their upcoming video for “The Space Program.”

The futuristic short film directed by Warren Fu shows Q-Tip and Jarobi on their spaceship blasting off into space for an expedition they’ll never forget. As Phife’s posthumous vocals chime in, Tip and company pay homage to their fallen brother on a brand new world far, far away from Earth. There’s no release date at the moment, but their final video is set to debut on Apple Music very soon.

Watch the teaser for ATCQ’s short film inspired by “The Space Program” below.