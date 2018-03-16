Trina & Rick Ross Reunite On Her New Single “Barking”

Now that ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami’ is over (for now), Trina is back to her grind, and is calling on the boss Rick Ross to help her stay focused. For the unfamiliar, Trina has been working with Ross ever since he first signed to Slip N Slide/Def Jam Records in the mid-2000s. Over the last decade, they’ve joined forces numerous times from their first collaboration “Told Y’all” to Ross’ 2010 single “Face”. Earlier this week, the Slip N Slide rapper dropped her brand new ratchet banger with the MMG CEO called “Barking.”

Trina’s fresh single for the clubs is everything the fans could ever want from her. The powerful, upbeat banger brings out the Bad Bitch in Trina that we all have come to know and love. As the Liberty City native busts out all her rhymes, Rozay is in the cut throwing out dollars bills while holding down the chorus.

“Barking” is expected to appear on Trina’s long-awaited sixth album The One, which was set to drop earlier this year but has been pushed back to the Summer. She’s also gearing up for her upcoming joint album with Trick Daddy called TNT. The single is also Rick Ross’ first appearance since his recent health scare shook up the industry. However, according to social media, he’s recovering quickly, and is back at work on his upcoming album Port Of Miami 2.

Listen to Trina and Rick Ross on their new song “Barking” below.