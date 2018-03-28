Trippie Redd Says Debut Album Features Lil Wayne & Erykah Badu

After finishing his run as an opening act on G-Eazy’s The Beautiful & Damned Tour last week, Trippie Redd caught up with HotNewHipHop for a lengthy interview.

During his sit-down, Trippie dropped several nuggets in regards to his forthcoming debut album. For one, he revealed that he successfully nabbed Lil Wayne and Erykah Badu as features. “Erykah Badu– she’s timeless, that’s my second mom. She’s gonna be on the album,” he said.

Redd also paid homage to Drake and acknowledged that he was another artist who in his eyes makes timeless music. “Anything Drake drops is timeless. It’s always timeless, it’s always lit,” said Redd. “He just says stuff people can relate to. No matter if you like it or not, you could hate Drake, he always says stuff that everybody can relate to. Facts.”

Prior to releasing “God’s Plan,” it was speculated that Trippie Redd was dropped from the original track after his DJ played snippets of the record at a New Year’s Eve party. Later, Redd’s DJ spoke on his exclusion in an Instagram post and said that, “Trippie only finished half his verse so I’m guessing Drake wanted to capitalize off the buzz. Him and Trip got plenty shit together, they good.”

Redd also touched on the issue last month when a fan commented on Drake’s Instagram post and tagged him. “You missed a MASSIVE opportunity.” Redd brushed off his blunder and said, “You right I’m not gone be salty about it tho I got plenty of time to have the opportunity again.”

This story was first posted to Billboard.