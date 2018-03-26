Trouble, Drake & Mike WiLL Made-It Star In “Bring It Back” Video

After dropping his highly anticipated debut project Edgewood last Friday (March 23), Trouble has quickly followed up with the visual accompaniment to his Drake-assisted single “Bring It Back.” The 7-minute short movie is filmed in a dusky black and white and follows the Atlanta rapper as he heads to play Drake his new track.

The video opens up with a prayer. “Dear God,” the narrator says, “I barely rarely ever come to you bout things…I need you to watch shawty for me man. I really love him.” When the Mike-Will-Made-It instrumental comes in, Trouble is seen standing on the hood of his car, surrounded by a squadron of men with shadowed faces.

What transpires next is a series of montages involving gang banging, strippers and money counting, with Drake entering the mix at the four-minute mark. “Don’t want to have to chase you down, about no stacks, cause I will blow ya’ back,” Drizzy raps in his signature flow.

Edgewood is the product of Trouble’s recent signing to Mike-Will-Made-It’s Ear Drummer Records. The project is the rapper’s first major release, and features appearances from The Weeknd, Quavo, Fetty Wap and Boosie.

This story was first posted to Billboard.