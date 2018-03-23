Trouble Releases Ear Drummer Debut ‘Edgewood’ Feat. Drake, Boosie Badazz And Others

Atlanta’s quiet storm, Trouble, recently singed with Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummer label. Today (Mar 23), the Zone 6, Atlanta native released his first Ear Drummer project titled, Edgewood.

The 16-song album features Drake, The-Weeknd, Boozie Badazz, Quavo, Fetty Wap, among others. Production is handled by Mike WiLL Made-It, as well as Zaytoven and 30 Roc.

Edgewood follows singles “Real is Rare,” and “Bring it Back” featuring Drake.

In related news, Trouble was released from jail in January, after serving two months in Dekalb County Jail for drug possession. Trouble had originally turned himself in in November after being hit with multiple drug-related charges.

Stream Edgewood below.

