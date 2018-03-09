President Donald Trump’s racist tendencies have been put on blast yet again. This time, Trump has been accused of removing women of color from the Miss Universe pageant if they were “too ethnic” or were highly melaninated.

The findings stem from the soon-to-be released book, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, by Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News’ chief investigative correspondent, and David Corn, Mother Jones’ Washington bureau chief. On Thursday (Mar. 8), an excerpt of the book was published to Mother Jones breaking down Trump’s 2013 trip to Russia for the Miss Universe pageant. The former business tycoon used to own the Miss Universe Organization for more than two decades but was forced to sell after losing major backing due to his comments about Mexico in 2015.

Staffers claimed Trump had the final say when it came picking the winner of the pageant and at times, would nix women of the color from the competition if there were too many of them. “He often thought a woman was too ethnic or too dark-skinned,” recalled one Miss Universe staffer. “He had a particular type of woman he thought was a winner. Others were too ethnic. He liked a type.” Staffers added that some women would be saved from Trump’s scathing pecking order if the women of color had a certain privilege. “If he didn’t like a woman because she looked too ethnic, you could sometimes persuade him by telling him she was a princess and married to a football player,” a staffer said.

Trump’s view of the world has been unmasked during his presidential tenure. Back in January, Trump referred to the country of Haiti and some African nations as “sh*thole countries” and added insult to injury by saying all people in Haiti have the AIDS virus. While Trump may continue to affirm he is the “least racist person” alive, his actions continue to prove otherwise.

