Tyra Banks Comes Clean About Cosmetic Surgery

Tyra Banks is opening up about the cosmetic surgery she had done early on in her modeling career. The supermodel spoke to People about her past nose job, stating her belief that “natural beauty is unfair.”

“I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves,” she said.

The America’s Next Top Model creator said that the bones in her nose were “growing and itching,” which prompted her to get work done on her nose early.

“I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery,” she continued. “I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

Banks, who also hosts America’s Got Talent, also discussed how she isn’t a fan of “no-makeup” beauty frequented by celebrities such as Alicia Keys. The reason? She said that there’s too much “emphasis” placed on the bare look.

“We place a lot of emphasis on [the no-makeup look],” she said. “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele [Bundchen], you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”