U-God Explains How RZA’s Leadership Destroyed Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang member U-God is opening up about the demise of one of the most influential hip-hop collectives in the game. Rolling Stone recently published an excerpt from U-God’s new book Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang on Tuesday (Mar. 19), which drops exclusive details about challenges within the group and criticizes RZA’s leadership skills.

“Now that the days of gold and platinum plaques had dried up, dudes started fighting over the W,” U-God wrote. “The whole foundation that we were built on and that made us powerful fell apart. We weren’t building anymore; we were destroying ourselves.”

He attributes the crumbled foundation to a lack of leadership and direction.”Right now, it just looks like the Wu brothers are not on the same page, going at each other’s throats, missing shows, and all that,” the artists continues. “But, to me, it’s really years of BS catching up to RZA.”

U-God elaborated on his thoughts about RZA, suggesting the rapper turned the group into a dictatorship. “See, he put his family in charge of shit, and for years, we would go on the road but the money came up short,” he explained. “Whether it was because [RZA’s brother and Wu-Tang Production CEO] Divine over-promised or cut a deal he couldn’t deliver, or he made bad management decisions, I don’t know.” U also alleges RZA spent more time tearing the members down than building them up and encouraging creative ideas.

Despite the inner turmoil, U-God claims the Clan can “typically work things out,” although RZA is reportedly hesitant to get on board. You can read the full excerpt here.