United Airlines can’t seem to get it right. The creator of the #BlackPantherChallenge Frederick Joseph dealt with an obnoxious passenger that was awarded $1000 for their foolishness, a woman was kicked off a flight while trying to see her dying mother and a man smeared feces in the bathroom. Unfortunately for the airline’s PR team, another brand crisis was added to the list Monday night (March 12) after a flight attendant forced a puppy into the overhead bin, leading to his death.

CBS reports the travelers, a mother and her two young children, were having trouble stowing the dog carrier under the seat in front of her. Before takeoff the flight attendant demanded it go in the overhead bin, despite being told the carrier held a live dog.

“‘It’s a dog, it’s a dog.’ He can’t breathe up there,’ the dog owner said, to which the flight attendant replied ‘It doesn’t matter, it still goes up there,” Sophia Ceballos, 11, told CBS. “She felt the dog and she put him up there.”

It was a long three-hour flight from Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport for the Ceballos family. They said they heard the dog barking for two hours, but couldn’t check on him because “we weren’t allowed to stand up.”

The flight attendant denies she knew a pet was inside. United Airlines issued a statement, expressing condolences, and says the situation is being investigated.