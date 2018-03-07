Since announcing his 2-year marriage divorce to his partner of nearly ten years, Grace Miguel, Usher is placing his energy into his spiritual side and marking it with a new tattoo.

Over the past few months, the entertainer has shared his interest in the oldest religion in the world–Hinduism. On Tuesday (Mar. 6), the singer kept his Instagram Story light and refreshing with his routine yoga practice and a word of advice about living your best life.

“Understand that destiny is waiting for you, you just have to go get it,” he said. “Your best life will not come to you.”

He also dropped an image of Hindu god Lord Shiva, also known as Nataraja (the Lord of Dancers). The pendant, which shows Nataraja dancing on a demon, symbolizes that ignorance and hate can be overruled by wisdom, dance and music.

His biggest dedication to his new life was also highlighted last week when the singer got a new tattoo. Crafted by famed tattoo artist Brian Woo, aka Dr. Woo, the singer received an all-seeing eye tat right under his chin. The all-seeing eye or Eye of Providence, means a variety of things. In Christianity, the eye represents the Holy Trinity while in Hinduism, it relays to the “third eye” of Lord Shiva. To many, it’s also a reminder of one’s internal eye and a true understanding of perception.

The singer parted ways with Grace Miguel a few months ago, but announced the split in a statement to Us Weekly Tuesday. The two were married for two years, but were together for nearly ten.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher and Grace said in a joint statement. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Check out the coming of Usher’s new era below.

