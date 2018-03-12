Usher’s Herpes Accuser Weighs In On His Divorce

Quantasia Sharpton, the woman known for accusing Usher of giving her herpes, is speaking out on the recent news of his divorce from Grace Miguel.

Sharpton was spotted by cameras on her way to a hospital in NYC, where she said she was getting a “checkup.” She was asked about if she heard the news regarding the “Confessions” singer’s split from his wife of two years.

While she “can’t say” if the ongoing herpes allegations had anything to do with the couple’s separation, Sharpton does believe that she and Usher need to have a talk.

“I think he owes me an apology,” she told the camera. Sharpton also said that Grace Miguel should be “mad” at Usher for everything.

Sharpton held a press conference in August accusing the performer of exposing her to herpes after their sexual rendezvous after a concert. She said that she wouldn’t have slept with the Grammy-winner had she known he was living with an STD. Sharpton was represented by Lisa Bloom, and stated in her conference that her rights were “violated.”

It was discovered later that month that Usher doesn’t have herpes, and is planning to sue his accusers for defamation. Check out the video below.