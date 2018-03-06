Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel are reportedly separating after two years of marriage and nearly 10 years as partners, Us Weekly reports. The couple announced the news on Tuesday, Mar. 6.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher and Grace said in a joint statement. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Us Weekly also reports that the couple have been separated for a couple of months now, although an exact date is unclear. The Confessions artist previously popped the question to Miguel in Jan. 2015. The following year, the duo eloped and honeymooned in a private ceremony in Cuba. They reportedly began dating in 2009, after Usher’s split from his first wife, Tameka Foster.

The unfortunate news comes just months after Usher became a tabloid obsession regarding allegations that he knowingly infected or exposed several women to herpes. During that wave of accusations, Miguel remained fairly quiet. Various publications reported that she was going to stick by his side amid the drama. It’s unclear if this had anything to do with their mutual split however.

Most recently, Usher spotted alone at the WME pre-Oscar party on Mar. 2.