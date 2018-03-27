Lil Dicky and Chris Brown gave fans a great laugh after they released their viral video for “Freaky Friday.” The video appeared to be a parody of the popular 2003 movie of the same name, but instead of a mother and daughter switching place, Dicky and Brown got to see how each other lived for a day. The video intended to be a joke, with both celebrating the freedom of not being racially profiled or saying the n-word. But it wasn’t long until someone took it too far. Now, a Virginia women’s lacrosse team is facing backlash for posting a video of them all saying the n-word.

In the original visuals, Chris Brown is acting as if Dicky has actually swapped bodies with him. Realizing the cool change of scenery, CB realizes that because he is a black man, he can say the n-word. “Wait, can I really say the n-word? What up, my nigga? (woo) What up, my nigga? / Big ups, my nigga, we up, my nigga / You pussy ass nigga, man, fuck y’all niggas / ‘Cause I’m that nigga, nigga, nigga, nigga / I’m that nigga,” he sings as if he were Dicky.

Obviously, Dicky didn’t actually swap bodies with Breezy and he can’t say the n-word, but the lacrosse team took it upon themselves to bend the rules. In the viral video, a group of girls proceed to sing along to the aforementioned lyrics while dancing.

The girls quickly received backlash on social media following the little stunt. The team’s coach reportedly issued an apology soon after, suggesting the girls did not purposefully sing the lyrics with malice, according to TMZ. He also called it a “teachable moment.”

The school has not determined whether the team will be disciplined at this time. Watch the shocking video and the original “Freaky Friday” video here.