Valee Makes His G.O.O.D. Music Debut With ‘GOOD Job, You Found Me’

Just a month or so after announcing his deal with G.O.O.D. Music, Chicago rapper Valee released his first project under Kanye West’s label.

The six song effort titled, GOOD Job, You Found Me, is executive produced by Mr. West and features a guest verse from Pusha T.

The rapper Born Valee Taylor came of age in the infamous Robert Taylor Homes, a housing project in the Bronzeville section of Chicago. During an interview with Pitchfork, the 28-year-old rapper spoke about his childhood.

“I had very bad temper tantrums. I was in more grammar schools than there are years of grammar school. I got kicked out of like two preschools, a kindergarten,” Valee said to Pitchfork. “Second grade I couldn’t come back after Christmas break, I had to switch schools. My problem was nobody could yell at me or embarrass me. My grandmother and my auntie showed tough love: They would feed you, give you a hug, but then every single day, when it was time for a nap, they’d whup all the kids. Weird, very weird. We would basically go in the room and cry ourselves to sleep. But I think that made me immune to punishment. It got to the point that my mom didn’t know what to do with me.”

The bubbling rapper also discussed G.O.O.D Music.

“I think I’m gonna give G.O.O.D. Music an album, or a project. I like their machine, and the fact that—well, I look at all these labels, and they seem like classrooms of artists. So I feel as though they got they favorites. I can’t go somewhere where there are nine other artists in the same damn field. You know, I love [300 Entertainment co-founder] Todd Moscowitz, he’s a good person. But over there, you got 10 artists that do trap music. I would be afraid that if I started spilling my creativity at one of these places, I would turn my back, and the teacher’s gonna be telling their favorite students: “Now that’s what you need to be doing.” Then I’m back at the drawing board. That stuff makes me stay exclusive to myself.”

Stream GOOD Job, You Found Me below.

