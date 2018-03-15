Valee and Vic Mensa Clean Up Nice On “Dim Sum” (Video)

Chicago’s hip-hop scene continues to be a force. Today (March 15), Chi-City natives Vic Mensa and Valee continue to push the city forward by joining forces on a new song and video for “Dim Sum.”

Looking stylish behind Azae Productions lens, the Chi boys dine inside of an Asian restaurant. Other scenes show the rappers looking dapper inside of a bodega and later pushing a white Faerie through dark city streets.

Usually Vic Mensa raps about social issues or he drops bars. But not here. On “Dim Sum,” the “We Could Be Free” rapper waves his expensive taste in the face of his naysayers.

“Me and Valee got the city hot/Valee the DB11 at Diddy’s spot/I don’t usually rap ’bout the shit I got/You a hater for a living, that’s a shitty job/I just made 2 mil, I don’t milly rock/My IG inbox is full of forget-me-nots/They know I got my own money/Handmade t-shirt, it’s Off-White Murakami/Met her at Equinox, she got no tummy, hey,” raps Mensa.

G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee follows his hometown comrade’s lead by rapping: “Sittin’ at the light, I rock Off-White/Four-door is white, my diamonds bright/Stayed up tonight, late up, you right/Yves St. Laurent.”

Valee signed with G.O.O.D. Music in February 2018. In only few weeks after inking his deal, the bubbling rapper released his Kanye West-executive produced EP, GOOD Job, You Found Me.

Watch the video above.