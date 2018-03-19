Verizon Wireless is adding more to Verizon Up, its customer loyalty program. In appreciation of its subscribers, Verizon is now offering new music experience opportunities to customers in partnership with various artists like Justin Timberlake and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd at various U.S. shows throughout the year.

“Our customers do business with Verizon because we continue to provide the nation’s most reliable network and the unwavering customer experiences they have come to expect,” shared Diego Scotti, Verizon’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Now it’s our turn to say thank you to them through experiences that will bring them closer to some of the biggest tours and names in music today. Music is a passion we know our customers share, and makes a great addition to the extensive line up of live sports experiences we also offer.”

Aside from redeeming reward points with brands like Apple Music, JetBlue, the NBA, Starbucks and more, Verizon Up members will now be able to gain early and expedited venue entry access through the Verizon Up Members Lane at various live shows. Members will also have a chance to meet other recording artists like Demi Lovato, Kali Uchis, and Rich The Kid at intimate events ranging from private dinners to closed studio sessions.

“We have so much love for our fans because they give us so much support. They make all of this possible,” said Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd. “Teaming up with Verizon Up is like a big thank you to our fans. Now we can get them closer to our music and bring them the best of SremmLife.”

At select shows, ticket winners will also be seated in the Verizon Up Members section and have the chance to take part in a limited number of VIP meet-and-greet opportunities at select concerts, including Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Tour, Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues Tour and Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour.

Verizon customers can join the program at no fee through their My Verizon app. Rewards can also be earned through monthly Verizon Wireless bill payments. For more information on the Verizon Up program, visit Verizonwireless.com/verizonup.