It’s Women’s History Month, and to celebrate the all-encompassing nature of women around the world, VIBE is launching its monthly playlist.

For this month, the VIBE Mix will commemorate female artists who have provided us with girl power anthems, bops, and emotionally-rich tunes that have served as soundtracks to life. We’ve got the new, the old, and all that in between. From Beyonce to Salt-N-Pepa, to Princess Nokia and Leikeli47, join VIBE for a day-to-day countdown of hits.

Keep it locked to this page for more updates.

Formation

To kick off Women’s Month on the right foot, our playlist is beginning with none other than Queen Beyonce’s track, “Formation.”

The certified-gold single, which was originally released in Feb. 2016, is by far the introduction to the singer’s era of trend-forward and culturally sound material. “Formation” undoubtedly taps into a new realm, one that reaches a global stature. More importantly, the track ignites a particular flame in its female audience, alluding to the idea that women mirror as real-life saviors.

In Dec. 2017, it was reported that black women “saved” Alabama from political destruction after 96 percent of black females voted for Democrat Doug Jones, defeating accused child rapist, Republican Roy Moore. In essence, that is the formation that Beyonce so vividly illustrates in her reflective number. One woman is a problem; 96 percent of them, is a force.

Bey has a knack for masking content behind a sonically satisfying track. That gift heavily relies on production, which in this case can be attributed to Mike Will Made-It’s assembly of synths and bass drums. The rhythmic pulses, which are drawn out by synthetic breaks in the song, make the refrain even more hard-hitting and memorable. “I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros / I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils,” she declares.

Lyrically speaking, “Formation” continues a common creed or philosophy that Beyonce has stressed throughout her career. It was there with Destiny’s Child’s “Independent ‘ Women (Part I),” “Who Run The World (Girls)” and “Flawless. “I see it, I want it, I stunt, yellow bone it / I dream it, I work hard, I grind ’til I own it,” she sings over the trap-infused beat. Later she reiterates her power saying: “I go hard, Take what’s mine, cause I slay.” Translation: as women, we have power that manifests in our ability to bring dreams into fruition, grind well beyond the “nine to five” timeframe, and of course, slay.