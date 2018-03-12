The 2016 incident between Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe left the musician in the dark after her very detailed claims of assault by the veteran actor were masked by her reputation on social media. With movements like #TimesUp and #MeToo revealing dark truths about men in the industry, Vince Staples has raised poignant questions about the troubling incident.

For context, Banks accompanied RZA to a dinner hosted by Crowe in Oct. 2016. The two were working together for what would be the 2017 film, Love Beats Rhymes. Crowe and Banks exchanged words after a debate went left, with Banks claiming Crowe used the N-word and spit on her as she was carried out of the event. RZA later admitted that Crowe placed his hands on the rapper and spit on her, but the news cycle continued, leaving Banks as a punching bag for critics. “Look, he spit at her,” he told the Breakfast Club in October 2017 while praising her talent. “Bad nights happen. If that would’ve been something that happened that stayed in the room, it would’ve been something that just stayed in the room, but it go out.” He also went on to normalize the incident by measuring the amount of spit that was aimed towards the rapper.

It also indirectly damaged the marketing and ultimately release of the film, which fans have praised Banks for her performance.

Fast forward to Sunday (Mar. 11) with Staples, who took to Twitter to subtly comment on the Bruno Mars’ culture appropriation debate. The rapper, who’s also known for speaking his mind quite frequently, used the opportunity to question why we haven’t held Crowe accountable for his actions.

“I wonder when ya’ll gonna make a YouTube about Russell Crowe from the Gladiator spitting at Azealia Banks?,” he tweeted. “If Tyler Perry spit at Taylor Swift it would be no more [Madea] movies.”

I WONDER WHEN YALL GONNA MAKE A YOUTUBE ABOUT RUSSELL CROWE FROM THE GLADIATOR SPITTING AT AZEALIA BANKS? HE CANT COME TO THE NORF AND FANTASEA 2 ABOUT TO DROP SO WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT IT. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 12, 2018

YALL LET RUSSELL CROWE SPIT AT AZEALIA BANKS BUT IF TYLER PERRY SPIT AT TAYLOR SWIFT IT WOULD BE NO MORE MEDEAS MOVIES. LOL BUT IM SERIOUS — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 12, 2018

Banks went to Instagram to share her thoughts on matter while comparing the reaction she received to the non-reaction given to Crowe or RZA for exposing her medical history.

In brighter news, Banks has shared her journey back to the booth with fans by way of latest single “Movin On Up,” and a snippet of the bouncy “Anna Wintour” featuring Mel B. She’s also been teasing the release of her forthcoming project, Fantasea 2.