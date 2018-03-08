Vince Staples counter-trolled some of his haters by announcing he will “shut the f**k up forever” if his early retirement GoFundMe campaign raises $2 million. The fund was not only a hilarious way to seemingly clap back at those who have been fervently criticizing him lately, but the GoFundMe page was the catalyst for an upcoming track by the Long Beach, Calif. native.

“I’ve seen distaste for my campaign from allover the world,” he tweeted out on Thursday morning (Mar. 8). “Luckily we do accept most forms of currency…. in the meantime lll just leave this here.” The album artwork for the “Get The F**k Off My D**k” features a yellow condom in cellophane wrapper, and features the date 03/2018. A Spotify listing for the song is reportedly on the streaming-site, per reports.

Yesterday (Mar. 7), the Big Fish Theory musician released his GoFundMe page, where he outlined his early retirement plan if fans will raise the hefty amount. It began in response to criticism of his live performances, “energy on stage and production choice.”

“You can decide to donate to the cause…which will allow me to shut the f**k up forever. You will never hear from me again: no songs, no interviews, no nothing. If not, you can let me choose to do what the f**k I want to do, when I want to do it,” he says in a cheeky video for the campaign.

As of press time, the campaign has raised $1,300. If the campaign is successful, Vince is planning to move to Palmdale, Calif., buy a Honda, a “year supply of soups for the homies locked down,” and a new puppy.