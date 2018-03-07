For those who somehow haven’t already learned, Vince Staples really, really doesn’t care what you have to say. But for those who still have something to say and need an outlet, Staples has created a GoFundMe page, dedicated to early retirement crowdfunded by critics’ credit cards.

After fans complained of lackluster performances and questionable production on Twitter — saying it sounds like Staples is “rapping on robot video game beats” — the Long Beach rapper has decided to give them an ultimatum: “Get off of my d**k, or fund my lifestyle.”

If Staples’ GoFundMe page raises $2 million, he will “go the f**k away forever. You will never hear from me again: no songs, no interviews, no nothing. If not, you can let me choose to do what the f**k I want to do, when I want to do it,” he says on the page’s video.

As for what’s to come of a potentially retired Staples, the funds will go toward things like buying a Honda, as well as a year supply of soup “for the homies locked down.”

As of now, he’s already raised north of $1,000 and is browsing for puppies online thanks to the continued support.

We’ve crossed the thousand dollar threshold! Looking at puppies as I type right now this is so exciting. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 7, 2018

Why everybody playing broke right now? I knew yall loved me. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 7, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.