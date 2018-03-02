Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o To Star In ‘The Woman King’

This #WomensHistoryMonth is off to an impactful start. TriStar has acquired the rights to The Woman King, a story that’s inspired by true events set in West Africa. The film will star Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o.

President of TriStar Pictures, Hannah Minghella, described the film as a “powerful true story of an extraordinary mother-daughter relationship” and also commented that she knows no better duo to portray such power.

According to Variety, Davis will play Nanisca, the general of an all-female military unit known as the Amazons. Her daughter Nawi will be portrayed by Nyong’o. Nawi battled against the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. These events took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Many studios have expressed interest in creating more positive roles that highlight black people in a world free of gender and racial stereotypes. Davis and Julius Tenon of JuVee Productions believe the movie has the potential to be a game changer for women of color.

“Viola and our team at JuVee are beyond excited to partner with Sony/TriStar to bring these fierce women to the big screen,” the duo said.