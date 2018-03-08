A DUI suspect’s car literally stopped him from fleeing police in Fairfax, Va. last week. It all started when authorities attempted to stop Isaac Bonsu early Sunday(March 4) morning for a window tent violation, but he refused to pull over and a short chase ensued.

After hitting a dead end, Bonsu came up with the (bad) idea of jumping from the moving car. Police dash cam footage recorded 30-year-old Bonsu opening his car door and running next to it just as the vehicle veers left and hits him. In the recording, Bonsu can be seen flipping over the hood of the car, before hopping back up and giving his escape plot yet another chance.

The officer chasing behind Bonsu also hops out of his vehicle and was able to catch up with him. Bonsu was arrested for multiple charges including, driving on a revoked license, hit-and-run, marijuana possession and possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle.

Bonsu didn’t sustain any serious injuries from the car accident and has already been freed on bail, according to WJLA.com

Check below for video of the incident.