Kindness has its own reward.

Evoni Williams, an 18-year-old waitress at a Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, received a college scholarship after a heartwarming photo of her cutting up an elderly customer’s food went viral, Yahoo! news reports.

The image was taken and posted to Facebook last week by customer Laura Wolf, after she watched Williams tend to 78-year-old Adrien Charpentier. In her caption, Wolf explains that she heard Charpentier tell Williams that his hands “didn’t work too good” and points out that he is using an oxygen machine and “struggling to breathe.”

“He was like, ‘My hands are not functioning too well.’ He needed me to cut his food. And I did,” Williams said according to KVUE. “It’s something I would do any other day.”

But the simple act of kindness really struck a chord with Wolf. “It was so busy in here, and she actually took the time to stop and hear what he had to say instead of walking past him. That just meant something to me.”

The image of Williams got even more popular after it was reposted by the city of La Marque’s Facebook page. “Have you seen this sweet story out of La Marque Waffle House? Employee Evoni Williams went above and beyond to make sure her customer could enjoy his breakfast,” the caption reads. “Kindness is free, folks. We are proud!”

On Thursday (March 8), the city honored Williams with her very own day. The teen, who had been saving her tips to help pay for college, also received a $16,000 scholarship from Texas Southern University, where she reportedly plans to study business management.