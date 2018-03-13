Wale Releases Surprise ‘It’s Complicated’ EP

Wale is back after dropping an emotional “All Star Break Up” track this past Valentine’s Day. Last night (March 12), the DMV rapper debuted a new 4-track EP dubbed It’s Complicated. As you guessed, this project also has to do with Wale’s bumpy love life.

“Quality of music and the fans. Numbers always fluctuate right now in this era with streaming and accessibility in media, and popularity. It’s all about the fans, and I hope that I can please my fans,” Wale told Billboard in 2017 about how he views albums sales vs. “quality of music.”

Listen to It’s Complicated below.

Thank u all for ur patience . Now… I been thinkin about my next move.. — Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2018