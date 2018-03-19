Wale Goes Back To Washington D.C. In New Video For “Staying Power”

He may have ended his relationship with Atlantic Records, but that hasn’t stopped Wale from putting in serious work. Out of nowhere, the D.C. native recently released a brand new EP, It’s Complicated. And today (March 19), Folarin unveiled brand new music visuals for “Staying Power,” a song from the four track EP.

Here, gets back to his roots by going back to his old stomping grounds –the nation’s capital.

“Lately been feelin’ like niggas doubt me/Trust me, they don’t got no staying power/Left Atlantic, ’bout a minute later/Every record label try and scout me/Representin’ all official niggas/Intelligent, fly, and get bitches nigga/I tell her to fly, she catch a Delta,” raps Wale.

The Shine MC tapped into his acting spirit back in January by making an appearance on HBO’s ‘Crashing.’ Wale played the role of an aspiring rapper.

In related Wale news, the rapper has always been a sneaker head–one of his early stand-out tracks is 2007’s “Nike Boots.” Recently, Wale gave his IG followers a tour of large sneaker selection. He has everything from Jordan’s, Saint Laurents, and Yeezy’s.

Watch the Chris Hernandez-directed video above.