Mary J. Blige took the 90th Annual Academy Awards to church at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening (Mar. 4) with her soulful performance of the Mudbound track, “Mighty River.”

Before hitting the stage, fellow Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson introduced her “sister” in spirit while acknowledging her historic accomplishment of being nominated in two categories for the same film.

“Written by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saddiq, and Taura Stinson, this song acknowledges the struggle and pain of life while urging for our differences to be washed away,” continues Henson. “And now to perform ‘Mighty River,’ please welcome the first person ever to be nominated for Best Song and Supporting Actress in the same year, my sister, Mary J. Blige.”

Decked in an elegant, red gown and a gospel choir, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” did what MJB does best: sing with a deep, spiritual passion.

Blige holds her second nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Florence Jackson in the critically-acclaimed, Netflix drama, Mudbound.

“I didn’t anticipate any of this,” said the “I Can Love You” songstress told Deadline in a recent interview. “I just knew I was part of a very powerful, important film, and I was happy to be a part of it.”

Watch Mary J. Blige’s performance below.

