Watch Quavo’s High School Football Highlight Reel

Quavo has been known to show off his basketball skills, but the Migos rapper is also nice with the pigskin.

In high school, Huncho was a star quarterback at Berkmar High in Gwinnett County, Georgia. As one of the most well known players at the school in 2009, Quavo excelled because he was well versed in reading both the offense and defense when it was game time, according to his coaches.

However, the team was unable to come out on top that year and ended the season with pitiful 1-9 record. Luckily, Quavo found his truly calling in the recording studio.

Watch the highlight reel below.