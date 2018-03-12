We$tside Parlé’s “4oz. Pour Up” Video Bridges Reality And Intoxication

Coming off an impressive visual presentation for “Tech in a Freeze Cup,” Bronx-bred rhymer Westside Parle looks to extend his good fortune into the new year as he drops the visual for his track “4 oz. Pour Up (Interlude).”

For this this drug-induced melody, Westside Parle shows his off skills behind the camera — he and Adam A. Flimz co-directed the video — that mirrors the sinisterly sedated feeling of the record. In this visual, Parle and his associates carefully blend ski masks with designer clothing as the scenes switch from a building staircase to the front of his Highbridge projects stomping grounds.

And while the transitions are purposefully choppy, there is a sense of congruency created as each set is littered with Styrofoam cups and burnt dollar bills. With the visual combining a brisk New York City night with medication fueled flames an allusion is created, making it seem as though We$tside has turned the hood into his own version of Nino Brown’s “The Carter.” Through this, audiences can grasp the intended duality of using the drug while not letting the drug use you.

Watch Westside Parle’s Video for “4 oz. Pour Up (Interlude).”