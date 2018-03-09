wifisfuneral Pays Homage To Southern Legends On “25 Lighters”

South Florida’s own wifisfuneral comes out of hiding with a brand new single dedicated to the O.G.s of Southern hip-hop. After dropping off his ominous single “Bruce Wayne,” Fans have been wondering what wifisfuneral has been up to since he recently went ghost on social media. After emerging with his “Friday Take” video last week, he comes out swinging with his new single “25 Lighters.”

The song title is a play on DJ DMD’s classic featuring Lil Keke and Fat Pat, which embraces the phrase coined by 8Ball & MJG in their infamous single “All In My Mind.”

In the video directed by Lonewolf, wifi remains in the confines of his New York hotel room with only un upright piano and his preferred hallucinogens at his side. The collage-style animations symbolize his fractured mental state following the release of his Last Time Doing Drugs EP, which dropped back in January and produced by Cris Dinero. “25 Lighters” is the first offering from his upcoming mixtape Ethernet.

There’s no new of the release date just yet, however it may or may not coincide with his return to Rolling Loud Miami in May. For now, push play on the latest from wifisfuneral below.