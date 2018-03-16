Will Smith Dancing To Nicky Jam And J Balvin’s “X” Is Too Perfect

In his best #FridayMood, Will Smith took to his social media page with quite the happy feet. The actor-turned-Instagram savant gave 11.8 million of his followers the joyous occasion of two-stepping from the comfort of your own kitchen.

“Before starting a new movie, I need the perfect music to create the energy,” said Smith in Spanish, before cutting a rug and bigging up the new Nicky Jam and J Balvin single, “X.”

He added in the caption below: “Soundtrack for the weekend! Love this track @nickyjampr @jbalvin… go stream “X” on @spotify!! #xchallenge.” With all the ominous news making headlines today, here’s the perfect pick-me-up — if only for the moment.