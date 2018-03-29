In 2004’s I, Robot, Will Smith wasn’t exactly the biggest fan of robots and advanced technology. But nearly 18 years after the movie debuted in theaters, it seems as though the actor’s sentiments have changed tremendously. Not only is Smith a fan of robots, he’s also interested in dating them. In a new hilarious video, Smith sits down with Sophia The Robot for probably the most awkward date of his life.

The actor teamed up with Hong Kong-based manufacturer Hanson Robotics to shoot a video of his first date with the humanoid robot in the Cayman Islands. “I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn’t feelin’ me… I guess based on my History with Robots,” joked on Instagram. That’s not exactly how it went down however.

In the video, Smith appears to be coming on a little too strong for Sophia. “I’ve wanted to meet you for a really, really long time. And, you know, being here with you in the Cayman Islands, I gotta say is, uh, I’m feeling a little something,” Smith tells her. He attempts to break the ice by telling a corny “robot joke,” but Sophia doesn’t respond well to that sort of humor. She also informs him that she isn’t into his old rap music. Things get even weirder when the actor leans in for a smooch after getting a series of mixed signals.

Sophia The Robot reportedly made her first public appearance at the South by Southwest Festival(SXSW) in mid-March 2016. She walked for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Jan. 2018. So, it probably won’t be long until there are hundreds more robots just like Sophia walking around as well.