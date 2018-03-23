Will Smith stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Mar. 22) to provide viewers with a little lesson on the “History of TV Theme Songs.” Both Fallon and Smith performed over a dozen theme songs in the four-minute long video.

Shows like Martin, Full House, Diff’rent Strokes and, naturally, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, got their time to shine while the duo was backed by The Roots. The segment was a spin-off of the show’s other successful tentpole, “History of Rap,” that’s usually performed by Fallon and Justin Timberlake. Seventies sitcoms like Three’s Company, The Jeffersons and Good Times were also featured in the performance.

Smith is no stranger to performing with Fallon when the rapper-turned-actor executed a rendition of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s classic “It Takes Two” using an iPad beatbox app in 2015. In 2016, the father of three returned and promised he and DJ Jazzy Jeff would embark on a world tour that year, although the trek never happened. More recently, Smith has been entertaining his 12.6 million Instagram followers when he joined the app earlier this year. He and son Jaden Smith have also pledged to donate bottles of water from their eco-friendly company “Just Water” each month to the citizens of Flint, Michigan.