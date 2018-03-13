A Georgia woman was sentenced to 25 years for trying to run over her apparent “sugar daddy” after he got tired of spending money on her, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. On Monday (March 13), Junmakia Henley was convicted of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, and felony hit and run.

Henley, 47, reportedly met the man, described as a “dapper retired engineer,” at a Walmart store two years ago.

“Over the next several days, she allowed him to buy her gifts and take her out,” Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds said.

After about a week together the man, who is in his ’60s, “grew tired of being used and asked her to leave,” Reynolds said.

The man walked Henley to her car but instead of leaving, she reversed, and then accelerated towards the man who “ended up on the hood of her Toyota Camry.” Though he was able to get back on his feet, as Henley put the car in reverse, she “drove over him before exiting the driveway.”

The man sustained injuries to both legs, but was able to call 911.

When Cobb County Police caught up with Henley the following day, she denied being at the man’s house and refereed to him as “what’s his name.”

Henley is required to serve 15 years in prison and will be on probation for the remainder of the sentence.

See more below.