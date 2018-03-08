The Wu-Tang Clan continues to be a timeless fixture in hip-hop by hopping on Forever M.C. and It’s Different’s new single, “Piranhas.” For this track, Wu members, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa and Cappadonna attack the menacing instrumental with a lyrical onslaught that’s reminiscent of their Shaolin classic. The track will be featured on Forever M.C. and It’s Different’s new album, Forever M.C.

In addition to “Piranhas,” Wu-Tang seems to have officially cleared to confusion centered around Redman. Even though several reports claimed (and debunked) that the Funk Doc was Wu’s eleventh member, a new song featuring himself and O.G. Wu guardian, Inspectah Deck, encourages the theory.

Although all of this is exciting news, the most impressive victory has to be Wu-Tang’s defeat of pharmacy phenom, Martin Shkreli. After being convicted of raising the price of Daraprim (a drug needed by AIDS patients) by more than 5,000 percent, Shkreli was ordered by a judge to release more than $7.5 million worth of assets to the federal government. This includes the only copy of Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which RZA stated was sold “well before Martin Shkreli’s business practices came to light.”

Even though the rare album is in the hands of the federal government, the intentions the Wu-Tang Clan had for the album are still intact. Under the contract and copyright policies of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the owner can do anything they want with the album except leak it to the public, as there is an 88-year ban on the commercial sale of the album’s content.

In the meanwhile, press play on “Piranhas” below.