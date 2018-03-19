XXXTentacion Releases New Album ‘?’

XXXTentacion has been prolific of late, dropping a mixtape and two albums in the space of just nine months. The second of those full-length albums, ?, arrived in full at midnight.

The new 18-track set features “Sad!,” his first top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 (it’s currently at No. 17), and the previously-released “Changes.” X (real name Jahseh Onfroy) broke out with his debut 17, which opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last September after he reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar record deal.

X also released a mixtape in 2017, Revenge, which hit No. 44 on the Billboard 200. However, the rappers till faces a mountain of legal issues related some very serious accusations by his former girlfriend.

