An unnamed woman who was allegedly punched in the face by embattled musician XXXTentacion is speaking out via Instagram about the incident.

The young woman, who uses the Instagram handle @lilbcupp, reposted the video of her being hit, with the caption “tHeY wErE jUsT pLaYiNg.”

In a separate post, she wrote “for those who are questioning why I didn’t come forth earlier was because I was terrified for my life..imagine someone doing that to u unprovoked…truth of the matter is I would still be holding on to this secret if it wasn’t leaked.”

“We are advised that the woman in the video has been located and has admitted that that activity depicted was a ‘joke’ and not an ‘assault,’” said the Floridian’s team in an earlier statement.

When asked for comment after it was reported that prosecutors are reviewing the video, the ? rapper’s team said that the people featured were “acting in jest.”

“We have been advised that it was posted by this “terrified” woman several years ago, not just recently,” they said. “The difference is that Jahseh is now a famous performer and songwriter. Draw your own conclusions.”