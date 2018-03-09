As the owner of the “key To The Streets,” no one can tell YFN Lucci anything about his grueling hustle to get to the top. After dominating the airwaves with his PnB Rock assisted “Everyday We Lit” last year, the Atlanta native has been teasing his major label debut for some time. Warm-up projects like Freda’s Son held down the fans for a bit, but the EP served as the perfect prelude to his first album, Ray Ray From Summerhill via Think It’s A Game/Warner Bros. Records Inc

The 20-track LP holds dank solo tracks like “Down,” in which he channels his inner Dipset, and fresh collaborations with T.I., Offset, Dreezy, YFN Trae Pound and more. Lucci also calls on MMG’s Meek Mill to embrace their roles as “Street Kings” and Atlantic Records’ former signee Wale, who throws down “too much” sauce as a free agent. Although he’s signed to Think It’s A Game/Warner Bros, Lucci has already expressed his frustrations about the downfalls being signed. Hours before the album was set to drop, YFN took to Instagram tell us how he really feels about his label situation.

Despite the angry outburst, YFN Lucci’s album is available everywhere music is sold. Stream it via Apple Music below.