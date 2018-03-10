2 Chainz, YG and Offset are looking to make their mothers the stars of their upcoming music video. The artists filmed the visuals to their jam “PROUD” with a little help from their favorite women.

The track stems from Chainz’s EP, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. Filmed Friday (Mar. 9), Shonee Jackson (YG’s mother) was front in center of the set with 2 Chainz and Offset’s mothers. Directed by Joe Moore, Chainz called the experience amazing and promised fans one unforgettable video. “Yesterday was amazing, I wish my pops was here but I know he looking down,” he captioned a galley of behind the scenes photos on Instagram.”[It’s] the most genuine smile I’ve had all year.”

YG also shared a moment from the set where he rapped side by side with his mother. “Our mommas went brazy yesterday,” he said about the video. Jackson has also played a role in her son’s music. She was featured on the intro to YG’s My Krazy Life. “At first he was kind of like upset that I was there, and then he was like, ‘Well, I guess since you’re here, you might as well do the intro to my album,” she told BET for their 2014 Hip Hop Mothers special. “So once YG wrote down what he wanted me to say, I went into the sound booth and I killed it.”

The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It is precursor to 2 Chainz soon to be released album, Rap Or Go To The League. The concept album will focus on the rapper “explaining some of the brain washing formulas” used in black and brown communities.

“This next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn’t,” he said in February.

Check out some photos from the upcoming video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgF9nDsjNpI/