Fresh off a video shoot with his momma, YG debuts the new visuals for his current single “Suu Whoop.” From his upcoming solo album Stay Dangerous, the Bompton rapper keeps the cameras in his hometown as he checks other rappers who only mimic L.A. gang culture when it’s time to record music.

“YG, how you feel about the hundreds bein’ blue?”/Nigga, I ain’t mad/The Crips know I’m with this Blood shit/Need a Piru and that’s Blood, bitch/Always down with this thug shit/She get fly, she suck dick/Pull up Bentley, mean muggin’ (muggin’)/All daps, she ain’t huggin’/If you a square, you ain’t fuckin’/She love 2Pac, she thuggin’ (she thuggin’, nigga),” raps the Cali native on the track.

YG’s third album Still Brazy was released in 2016.