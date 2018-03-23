SOB x RBE’s Yhung T.O. Signs With Interscope And Releases “Misunderstood” (Video)

SOB x RBE is one of the hottest groups out right now. As the Vallejo, Calif. natives gain worldwide fame, member Yhung T.O. is prepping his forthcoming solo project. With that, it was announced that T.O. inked a deal with Rule 1/Interscope Records–and no, he’s not stepping away from the group.

As fans wait on T.O.’s upcoming Misunderstood mixtape, the fledging MC released a brand song and video also dubbed, “Misunderstood.” In the Daps-directed visuals, T.O. reflects on the hardships that come with the streets. The emotional song finds T.O. talking to his mother and other family members who showered him with love.

Misunderstood will follow T.O.’s On My Momma EP and Before the Fame projects, both released in 2017.

T.O. spoke with Billboard about his new deal with Interscope.

“I was shopping around other places and everything they were saying was cool but my sound is more melody-based, smooth and Interscope already had this structure down because they had a lot of artists that came out under the company from California and the West Coast and they know how to push that music,” T.O. tells Billboard. “For me to bring my sound to a bigger platform and get the bigger looks I need, Interscope was it.”

The budding rapper also discussed writing “Misunderstood.”

“I wrote this while I was going through something personal, just thinking ‘Man, today could be my last day. I wrote it without a beat, in my notes on my phone, so as soon as I heard the beat, it meshed perfectly.”

SOB x RBE are two crews that came together as one. SOB, an acronym for “Strictly Only Brothers,” started with childhood friends Da Boii, Slimmy B, and Lul G. TO, who rapped and produced songs under RBE–Real Boi Entertainment–frequently collaborated with Da Boii, Slimmy and Lul G. Recognizing the undeniable chemistry, SOB x RBE was born in 2015. The next year, the group released “Cautious” on Youtube, which currently has over 200,000 views.

SOB x RBE released their debut album, Gangin’ in February.

Watch Yhung T.O.’s video above, and spin Before the Fame below.