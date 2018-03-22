Young M.A. Draws Inspiration From Allen Iverson On New Song “Praktice”

These days Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. is slimmer thanks to her new eating habits. But a new diet isn’t the only thing fresh in the MCs’s life. Today (Mar. 22), the ““OOOUUU” rapper returned with a brand new record dubbed “Praktice.”

Drawing inspiration from Allen Iverson’s famous post-game interview, M.A. sends shots at her doubters.

“Oh, you tried to doubt me (they tried to doubt me0)/Oh you a hater/Keep that shit from ’round me/Pull up in the Audi/Skkkrrr/Then I’m outi/Put my chain on her, she like: ‘oh you trying to drown me,” raps the Red Lyfe artist.

Young M.A. has released a steady flow of new music. Back in January, she released her unofficial remix of “I Get the Bag,” and prior to that, Young M.A. released “Walk.” Her EP Herstory was released in August 2017, with her debut album Her Story in the Making still in the works.

In related Young M.A. news, Young M.A. was quizzed by Redman on her ’90s hip-hop knowledge. They discussed Mystikal, The Firm, A Tribe Called Quest, Andre 3000 and more.

Stream “Praktice” below.

