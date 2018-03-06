YoungBoy NBA Potentially Facing 10-Year Prison Stint

Things are not looking too great for YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The 18-year-old Louisiana native is reportedly facing a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2016.

Prosecutors involved are reportedly asking the judge presiding over NBA’s case to revoke his probation, in exchange for a suspended prison stint, which would allow for the embattled spitter to perform a period of probation. According to Louisiana’s The Advocate, this comes on the heels of his February arrest for kidnapping and aggravated assault with a weapon in Tallahassee.

The young MC (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly “a threat to society and the safety of others,” writes East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney April Leon in court documents. The probation revocation motion reportedly says that the assault involved “domestic violence against a dating partner.”

“Gaulden was booked in early 2017 on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and pleaded guilty in May to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in the November 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street,” writes The Advocate. Young Boy’s attorney James Manasseh believes that the judge revoking his client’s probation would be unnecessary.

“It’s serious, but it’s not nearly as severe as it’s been made out to be,” he said. “There’s no kidnapping. There’s no weapons involved.”

NBA found success through the release of tracks such as “Outside Today” and “No Smoke,” as well as his 2017 mixtape, Ain’t Too Long.