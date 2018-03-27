Lil Pump and Zaytoven have more heat on the way, and we know a few big name rappers are also featured on some of these tracks. Before his Harvard Dropout album impacts, the producing trap gawd heats the water up with a new “Designer (Remix).”

“Drive the ‘Rari off the lot, f*ck my wrist up with the pot/B*tch, this shit will never stop (brr), presidential on the clock/Couple hoes up on a yacht, I can not f*ck with the opps,” raps Pump on the opening verse.

This time, Rich The Kid and Blac Youngsta join Lil Pump and Zay on the rambunctious track. In related news, Ski Mask The Sump God announced that he is working on “Where’s The Blow” with the Florida rapper as we speak.

Listen to the “Designer” remix below.