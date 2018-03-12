As the legendary trap music producer Zaytoven gears up for his upcoming tour and debut album, he drops the stunning visuals to his new single with Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and longtime collaborator OJ Da Juiceman, “What You Think.”

The colorful visuals, directed by Gabriel Hart, feature Zay and company hanging in a Cinco De Mayo themed spot in Los Angeles with fire-breathing folks draped in masks and face paint. The video beautifully captures the explosive but smooth vibes added by Ty’s always appreciated crooning on the hook, matched with Zaytoven’s beautiful piano medley, Jeremih’s playful bars, and OJ Da Juiceman’s heavy-handed flows.

“The concept is just very stylistic and slick and organic. Set it up and let it happen because what you want to do for an artist like this is just get them inspired. Get them in the scene let them feel them the shit, let them feel themselves and get the f*ck out the way,” explains Hart.

In the meantime, Zaytoven has also dropped his North American dates for his forthcoming Trap Holizay tour, appropriately kicking off on April 20 in Denver, Colo.

4/20 Denver, Colo.

4/24 Spokane, Wash.

4/25 Castlegar, BC, Canada

4/26 Calgary, Canada

4/27 Vancouver, Canada

4/28 Seattle, Wash.

4/29 Portland, Ore.

5/2 Sacramento, Calif.

5/3 Reno, Nev.

5/4 Berkeley, Calif.

5/5 Santa Cruz, Calif.

5/6 Los Angeles, Calif.

5/25 Savannah, Ga.

His debut album, Trap Holizay will be available on all streaming services and digital markets soon. Watch the official behind the scenes video below.